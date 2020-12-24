Deadlines extended for December, January cartoon contests

Jan 11, 2021, 9 AM

The January cartoon contest uses the United States 1969 6¢ Christmas stamp showing the painting Winter Sunday in Norway, Maine.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

Because of delays in mail delivery, the deadlines to send in entries for two cartoon contests have been extended.

The new deadline for the December cartoon contest (Linn’s, Dec. 14, 2020) featuring the 50¢ Freedom From Want stamp from the 1994 Norman Rockwell souvenir sheet is Jan. 22. The results will be reported in the Feb. 22 issue of Linn’s.

The deadline for the January cartoon contest using the 1969 6¢ Christmas stamp showing the painting Winter Sunday in Norway, Maine (Linn’s, Jan. 11) is now Feb. 26. The results will be announced in the March 22 issue.

