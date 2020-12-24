US Stamps

Deadlines extended for December, January cartoon contests

Jan 11, 2021, 9 AM
The January cartoon contest uses the United States 1969 6¢ Christmas stamp showing the painting Winter Sunday in Norway, Maine.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

Because of delays in mail delivery, the deadlines to send in entries for two cartoon contests have been extended.

The new deadline for the December cartoon contest (Linn’s, Dec. 14, 2020) featuring the 50¢ Freedom From Want stamp from the 1994 Norman Rockwell souvenir sheet is Jan. 22. The results will be reported in the Feb. 22 issue of Linn’s.

The deadline for the January cartoon contest using the 1969 6¢ Christmas stamp showing the painting Winter Sunday in Norway, Maine (Linn’s, Jan. 11) is now Feb. 26. The results will be announced in the March 22 issue.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Stamps

Dec 24, 2020, 9 AM

Put yourself in a sleigh for the January cartoon contest

US Stamps

Dec 15, 2020, 1 PM

Oscar the Grouch shows his sweet side in November cartoon contest

US Stamps

Nov 25, 2020, 8 AM

Time to talk turkey for the December cartoon contest

Community Comments

Headlines