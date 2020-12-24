US Stamps
Deadlines extended for December, January cartoon contests
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
Because of delays in mail delivery, the deadlines to send in entries for two cartoon contests have been extended.
The new deadline for the December cartoon contest (Linn’s, Dec. 14, 2020) featuring the 50¢ Freedom From Want stamp from the 1994 Norman Rockwell souvenir sheet is Jan. 22. The results will be reported in the Feb. 22 issue of Linn’s.
The deadline for the January cartoon contest using the 1969 6¢ Christmas stamp showing the painting Winter Sunday in Norway, Maine (Linn’s, Jan. 11) is now Feb. 26. The results will be announced in the March 22 issue.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsJan 8, 2021, 1 PM
USPS plans to resume selling press sheets without die cuts
-
World StampsJan 8, 2021, 1 PM
Inside Linn’s: Russo-Polish War of 1918-20 on stamps of three countries
-
US StampsJan 8, 2021, 1 PM
New Scott album pages for United States semipostals and 2020 used singles
-
US StampsJan 7, 2021, 6 PM
St. Augustine postmark for new Priority Mail stamp