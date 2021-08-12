Delayed Dubai Expo 2020 event on U.N. sheet Oct. 1

Sep 24, 2021, 3 PM

The United Nations Postal Administration’s souvenir sheet for the Dubai Expo 2020 includes three stamps featuring pavilions at the expo. The stamps are denominated $1.30, 2 francs and €1.80. The sheet is being issued Oct. 1, the opening day of the expo in the United Arab Emirates.

By Jay Bigalke

Aerial photographs of the Dubai Expo 2020 pavilions are featured on a new souvenir sheet from the United Nations Postal Administration.

Each of the three stamps on the souvenir sheet shows close-up photos of the pavilions.

The souvenir sheet commemorates the expo, which was postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This souvenir sheet is being issued Oct. 1, the opening day of the exposition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The expo will be open through March 31, 2022.

The souvenir sheet contains three stamps denominated in three different currencies. From left to right, the stamps are denominated $1.30 for use from the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City; 2 francs for use from the post office at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland; and €1.80 for use from the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria.

The selvage area of the sheet includes the logo of the expo, the U.N. emblem and the text “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” which is the theme for the expo.

“The United Nations is joining nearly 200 pavilions and participants globally to collaborate and innovate for a better and more sustainable world,” according to the UNPA.

“The Opportunity Pavilion is home to the United Nations Hub ... where the UN will feature the impactful work of the United Nations, highlight international days, promote support for the Sustainable Development Goals and much more.”

Sergio Baradat of the United Nations designed the souvenir sheet.

Cartor Security Printing of France printed the souvenir sheet by offset, with a quantity of 15,000 sheets produced. The souvenir sheets are consecutively numbered.

For ordering information, visit the UNPA website; email unpanyinquiries@un.org; telephone 212-963-7684, or 800-234-8672; or write to UNPA, Box 5900, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163-5900.

