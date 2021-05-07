Delcampe to move to anonymous transactions starting Dec. 8

Nov 15, 2022, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

On Nov. 8, the online commerce site Delcampe announced that transactions on the site will become anonymous beginning Dec. 8. This change applies to auctions and fixed price purchases.

Delcampe made the announcement via an email with the subject line “More confidentiality in your transactions!” that was sent to registered Delcampe users.

“Some malicious individuals use the displayed nicknames to contact the seller, buyer or even a bidder by email in an attempt to intercept the payment or the item,” Delcampe said in the email.

According to Delcampe, starting Dec. 8, “only the seller, the buyer and the Delcampe team will see the nickname of the buyer of a fixed price item.”

“For the other users of the website, the nickname will be replaced by ‘buyer,’ ” Delcampe said.

Delcampe also clarified how the change to anonymity will affect auctions.

Beginning Dec. 8, “the seller will be able to see all the nicknames bidding on an item in his shop,” Delcampe said.

“Each bidder will only see their own nickname. Other bidders will see ‘bidder 1’ ‘bidder 2’ etc,” Delcampe said.

“Members not involved in the auction will only see the seller’s nickname. Of course, the Delcampe team will remain vigilant to avoid any misuse of the anonymity of auctions.”

Delcampe also revealed in the email that it is introducing what it calls a “last minute extension” feature on auctions.

“In concrete terms, if a bid is placed in the last minute of the auction, the auction will be extended by one minute and so on,” Delcampe said.

According to Delcampe, the last-minute extension ensures that “all buyers will have the same chance to win the item they want.”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter