Denmark’s queen honored on 80th birthday souvenir sheet

Jan 27, 2020, 8 AM

Five scenes from the life of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II are featured on a new souvenir sheet issued to celebrate the queen’s 80th birthday.

By Linn’s Staff

PostNord, the postal authority for Denmark, issued a five-stamp souvenir sheet Jan. 2 to mark the upcoming 80th birthday of Denmark’s queen, Margrethe II.

The queen was born April 16, 1940, in Copenhagen.

Four 10-krone stamps show scenes from the queen’s life: as a girl with her two younger sisters and her father, King Frederik IX; her marriage in 1967 to Prince Consort Henrik; holding her infant son, Crown Prince Frederik, born in 1968; and a right-facing profile of the young queen smiling.

The photograph on the sheet’s larger 30kr stamp was taken specifically for that stamp, according to PostNord, which offers Denmark’s stamps through its website.

