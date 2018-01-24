Can you tell the difference between a flat plate and a rotary stamp?: Week’s Most Read

Which of these ½¢ stamps is the flat plate product and which is the rotary press product? The question peaked our readers attention this week.

By Colin Sallee

5. Back-of-the-book collections an active project for collectors: The United States first issued Official stamps in 1873 for cabinet departments of the executive branch of government.

4. Cost to collect U.S. stamps shows little change in 2017: The annual cost to collect one mint example of each new United States stamp and postal stationery item remained fairly steady in 2017.

3. New U.S. Flag forever stamp to be issued Feb. 9 flies digital illustration of partially folded flag: The United States Postal Service is issuing a new nondenominated (50¢) U.S. Flag forever stamp Feb. 9.

2. Five Prexie stamps on soldier’s duffel bag tag: Insured mail tag that was once attached to a military duffel bag that traveled in 1951 from Camp Cooke, Calif., to Fort Monmouth, N.J.

1. Answering the question of how to identify flat plate and rotary stamps: One of the asked questions we often get is “How do you tell the difference between flat plate and rotary plate stamps?”

