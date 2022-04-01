Digitized cancellation club journal new online resource

May 31, 2022, 9 AM

The United States Cancellation Club recently launched a new website that includes an archive to its journal.

The United States Cancellation Club announced in late May a new resource for philatelic researchers.

The searchable archive of its journal is one element of its new website.

The society states on the website that it “is an international, voluntary, not-for-profit association of members devoted to the study and publication of information about obliterators found on 19th century United States stamps.”

The society was founded in 1938 and began publishing a journal in 1951, originally titled US Cancellation Quarterly and now called U.S. Cancellation Club News. A screen capture of the journal archive is shown nearby. When you type in a keyword and hit the search button, a new window opens with a Google search results page showing PDFs that contain those keywords.

I searched for one of the states I collect, getting a handful of search results and discovering a postmark from the county I grew up in that I hadn’t previously seen.

I am guessing that other collectors of postal history might have similar results.

Membership in the society will provide additional access to the journals of the most recent two years.

The new website also includes information on how to join, articles and other society publications that are available for purchase.

Society president Larry Rausch said in a press release that “with the current and growing interest in 19th Century U.S. Fancy Cancels and with the impressive prices many are finding in today’s marketplace, this webpage is ideal to meet current collector and researcher needs.”

