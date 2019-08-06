Dinosaurs rule in philately

Aug 8, 2019, 12 PM

The China 2017 6-yuan Dinosaurs souvenir sheet of one (Scott 4445) is featured on the cover of Vol. 2A of the 2020 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

On Aug. 29, the United States Postal Service will issue four new forever stamps featuring Tyrannosaurus rex. A special lenticular component is applied to the stamp designs, according to the Postal Service.

The Aug. 1 Postal Bulletin describes the printing process as “flexo [flexography], lenticular.” Lenticular usually refers to a motion effect. It will be interesting to see what the issued stamps look like.

The U.S. Tyrannosaurus Rex stamps will join a long list of dinosaurs, prehistoric animals and fossils on stamps issued worldwide. According to the American Topical Association, there are approximately 3,800 stamps on its dinosaurs/fossils checklist.

The subject is so popular we pictured a 2017 dinosaur souvenir sheet from China (People’s Republic of China Scott 4445) on the cover of Vol. 2A of the 2020 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue.

In addition to a report on the new U.S. Tyrannosaurus Rex stamps, the Aug. 26 Linn’s also includes an article by Joe Brockert about the U.S. 1989 Prehistoric Animals block of four 25¢ stamps (Scott 2422-2425). Brockert, who was the USPS art director for this issue, provides insight into how the stamps took shape.

