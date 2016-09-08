Disney villains, paintings by Andrew Wyeth headline latest crop of Scott-official stamps

May 2, 2021, 10 PM

The 10 Disney Villains stamps were issued July 15 in a pane of 20 featuring two of each design. They’re now Scott official after receiving their own catalog numbers.

By Colin Sallee

Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

Among the issues receiving new Scott catalog numbers are the 10 Disney Villains stamps and the Paintings by Andrew Wyeth pane of 12.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Enough explaining. Here is your May batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:

United States

5212 Paintings by Andrew Wyeth pane of 12

a. (49c) Wind from the Sea

b. (49c) Big Room

c. (49c) Christina’s World

d. (49c) Alvaro and Christina

e. (49c) Frostbitten

f. (49c) Sailor’s Valentine

g. (49c) Soaring

h. (49c) North Light

i. (49c) Spring Fed

j. (49c) The Carry

k. (49c) Young Bull

l. (49c) My Studio

5213 (49c) Disney Villains – The Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

5214 (49c) Disney Villains – Honest John from Pinocchio

5215 (49c) Disney Villains – Lady Tremaine from Cinderella

5216 (49c) Disney Villains – Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland

5217 (49c) Disney Villains – Captain Hook from Peter Pan

5218 (49c) Disney Villains – Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty

5219 (49c) Disney Villains – Cruella De Vil from One Hundred and One Dalmatians

5220 (49c) Disney Villains – Ursula from The Little Mermaid

5221 (49c) Disney Villains – Gaston from Beauty and the Beast

5222 (49c) Disney Villains – Scar from The Lion King

a. Block of 10, #5213-5222

5223 (49c) Sharks – Mako Shark

5224 (49c) Sharks – Whale Shark

5225 (49c) Sharks – Thresher Shark

5226 (49c) Sharks – Hammerhead Shark

5227 (49c) Sharks – Great White Shark

a. Vert. strip of 5, #5223-5227

5228 (49c) Protect Pollinators – Monarch Butterfly on Purple Coneflower

5229 (49c) Protect Pollinators – Western Honeybee on Golden Ragwort

5230 (49c) Protect Pollinators – Monarch Butterfly on Red Zinnia

5231 (49c) Protect Pollinators – Western Honeybee on Purple New England Aster

5232 (49c) Protect Pollinators – Monarch Butterfly on Goldenrod

a. Vert. strip of 5, #5228-5232

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Aug. 21, 2017 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.