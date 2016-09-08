US Stamps
Disney villains, paintings by Andrew Wyeth headline latest crop of Scott-official stamps
By Colin Sallee
Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.
Among the issues receiving new Scott catalog numbers are the 10 Disney Villains stamps and the Paintings by Andrew Wyeth pane of 12.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Enough explaining. Here is your May batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:
United States
5212 Paintings by Andrew Wyeth pane of 12
a. (49c) Wind from the Sea
b. (49c) Big Room
c. (49c) Christina’s World
d. (49c) Alvaro and Christina
e. (49c) Frostbitten
f. (49c) Sailor’s Valentine
g. (49c) Soaring
h. (49c) North Light
i. (49c) Spring Fed
j. (49c) The Carry
k. (49c) Young Bull
l. (49c) My Studio
5213 (49c) Disney Villains – The Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
5214 (49c) Disney Villains – Honest John from Pinocchio
5215 (49c) Disney Villains – Lady Tremaine from Cinderella
5216 (49c) Disney Villains – Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland
5217 (49c) Disney Villains – Captain Hook from Peter Pan
5218 (49c) Disney Villains – Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty
5219 (49c) Disney Villains – Cruella De Vil from One Hundred and One Dalmatians
5220 (49c) Disney Villains – Ursula from The Little Mermaid
5221 (49c) Disney Villains – Gaston from Beauty and the Beast
5222 (49c) Disney Villains – Scar from The Lion King
a. Block of 10, #5213-5222
5223 (49c) Sharks – Mako Shark
5224 (49c) Sharks – Whale Shark
5225 (49c) Sharks – Thresher Shark
5226 (49c) Sharks – Hammerhead Shark
5227 (49c) Sharks – Great White Shark
a. Vert. strip of 5, #5223-5227
5228 (49c) Protect Pollinators – Monarch Butterfly on Purple Coneflower
5229 (49c) Protect Pollinators – Western Honeybee on Golden Ragwort
5230 (49c) Protect Pollinators – Monarch Butterfly on Red Zinnia
5231 (49c) Protect Pollinators – Western Honeybee on Purple New England Aster
5232 (49c) Protect Pollinators – Monarch Butterfly on Goldenrod
a. Vert. strip of 5, #5228-5232
All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Aug. 21, 2017 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
