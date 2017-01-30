Postal Updates
Trump’s hiring freeze excludes USPS, Uncle Sam’s hat returns: Week’s Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. What is Alexander Hamilton saying on this stamp?: The Founding Father is currently enjoying a revival in the mind of the American public, thanks to the Broadway musical Hamilton.
4. Born Jan. 29: Albert Gallatin: Though he was born in Geneva, Switzerland, Albert Gallatin became an important figure in the development of America after the Revolution.
3. Monday Morning Brief | David Bowie: Scott catalog new-issues editor Marty Frankevicz reports on Great Britain’s stamps honoring rock star David Bowie.
2. Uncle Sam’s hat is returning to U.S. stamps in 2017: The character of Uncle Sam has served as a patriotic symbol for the United States for many years, and his hat has long been a U.S. stamp design staple.
1. Trump freeze on government hiring adjusted to exclude U.S. Postal Service: The hiring freeze, announced Jan. 23, was modified Jan. 31 to exclude the USPS and allow it to hire thousands of letter carrier assistants.
