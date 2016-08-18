Aug 18, 2016, 11 PM

This post office in French Settlement, La., pictured here in 2010, is one of 11 closed in the state because of severe flooding. Photo by John Gallagher, courtesy Post Mark Collectors Club, used with permission.

By Michael Baadke

Operations at several post offices in Louisiana have been temporarily suspended because of record flooding.

“The U.S. Postal Service is in recovery phase following severe flooding in the Louisiana region,” the USPS reported. “Several offices have been impacted and thus have moved operations to alternate sites. Postal Service facilities throughout the region are working to move the mail in the aftermath of this historic flooding.”

Offices reported closed as of Aug. 18 are in these locations: Robert (ZIP Code 70455), Springfield 70462, Tangipahoa 70465, Cade 70519, Lake Arthur 70549, Denham Springs 70726, French Settlement 70733, Greenwell Springs 70739, St. Amant 70774, Sorrento 70778, and Wyanoke 70787

The Postal Service maintains a website for post office status disruption alerts.

The website lists alternative post office locations where local residents can pick up mail and conduct other postal business.

“As water recedes in the impacted areas and conditions improve, both mail delivery and retail services will be restored at impacted Post Offices,” the Postal Service noted, adding that updates will be posted on the site.

Recent flooding also caused a temporary suspension of USPS operations at the post office in Crosby, Miss.