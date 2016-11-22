Dorothy Height stamp to be issued Feb. 1

May 1, 2021, 6 AM

Howard University will play host Feb. 1 to the first-day ceremony for the Dorothy Height commemorative forever stamp.

The United States 2017 Black Heritage stamp honoring civil rights and women’s rights activist Dorothy Height will be issued Feb. 1 in Washington, D.C.

A first-day ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Cramton Auditorium on the campus of Howard University, 2455 Sixth St. NW.

Although the ceremony is free and open to the public, there is limited seating. Admission is not guaranteed, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Free admission tickets are available from the Cramton Auditorium box office, which is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; phone 202-806-7194.

Height was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1994 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2004.

She stood with Martin Luther King Jr. as an organizer of the 1963 March on Washington, and was an honored guest at the 2008 inauguration of President Barack Obama.