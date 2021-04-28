Douglas Tulino appointed deputy PMG of Postal Service

May 12, 2021, 3 PM

Douglas Tulino, who has worked for the United States Postal Service for more than four decades, has been appointed deputy postmaster general.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service announced May 12 that Douglas Tulino, a 41-year veteran of the USPS, has been appointed deputy postmaster general, reporting directly to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Tulino joins the Postal Service’s board of governors and continues in his current role as chief human resources officer.

Tulino assumes the deputy postmaster general role as the Postal Service continues to implement its 10-year Delivering for America plan that was unveiled March 23 to restore service excellence and financial sustainability.

Tulino will ensure the Postal Service’s culture, talent, labor relations and leadership development are such that they are all contributing to the successful implementation of the Delivering for America plan, according to the Postal Service’s May 12 announcement. He will also play a key leadership role in ongoing stakeholder outreach.

“As we have been sharing our vision for a more vibrant U.S. Postal Service, Doug has been a key player, providing thoughtful leadership as we have worked collaboratively with our stakeholders to advance our plans for growth, high performance, and financial sustainability,” DeJoy said.

As deputy postmaster general, Tulino will continue to oversee labor relations, human resource management, organizational development, compensation and benefits, learning and development, recruiting and hiring and human resources technology. In addition, he will serve as the sponsor of the executive diversity council that is chaired by DeJoy.

Tulino started his Postal Service career as a management associate in 1980 in Chicago. He possesses a strong background in labor relations and human resources, with more than 40 years of Postal Service experience. For 19 of those years, he obtained experience in positions in human resources, operations and labor relations.

Tulino holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and industrial relations from Kent State University in Ohio. He was recognized with vice president awards in 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004, the Board of Governors award in 2007, and the Postmaster General award in 2014 and 2016.

