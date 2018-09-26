Drug Free USA changes location; online ceremony details revealed

Oct 21, 2020, 5 PM

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier will be among the participants in an Oct. 27 online first-day ceremony for the Drug Free USA stamp.

By Linn’s Staff

The city of issue for the United States Drug Free USA forever stamp is Arlington, Va., a change from the previously announced location of Washington, D.C.

An online first-day ceremony for the stamp is taking place on its Oct. 27 issue date.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will participate in the first-day ceremony, his first since taking office this year in June.

The ceremony will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, livestreamed on the U.S. Postal Service’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

There is no public in-person attendance for this event. For recent issues, viewers have been able to access video of the event on the same social media pages shortly after its conclusion.

Joining DeJoy for the stamp unveiling are Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020; Peggy Sapp, president of National Family Partnership; Gary Barksdale, chief postal inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; and Timothy Shea, acting administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Red Ribbon Week, which takes place in schools and communities nationwide every year from Oct. 23-31, helps parents as well as teachers, business owners and neighborhood organizations promote drug abuse awareness and prevention,” according to the Postal Service.

The annual campaign is sponsored by the National Family Partnership.

The nondenominated (55¢) Drug Free USA forever stamp is being issued at post offices in panes of 20.

Full details of the new issue were published on page 1 of the Oct. 26 issue of Linn’s.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter