Duck art tour at World Stamp Show; update on 2016 contest rules

Winning artwork by Joseph Hautman depicting trumpeter swans in flight will be reproduced on the 2016 federal duck stamp. Selected original artwork from the most recent duck stamp art contest will be displayed at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 May 28-June 4 in N

By Michael Baadke

The United States Federal Duck Stamp Art Exhibit Tour will take up residence at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 from May 28 to June 4 at the Javits Center in New York City.

The free exhibit will feature approximately 15 to 25 pieces of original art from among the top entries as judged in the most recent federal duck stamp art contest sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The winning artwork from the federal contest will be represented by a high-quality giclee print.

The exhibit in New York will also include the Junior Duck Stamp Art Tour, with approximately 54 pieces of waterfowl artwork created by youngsters participating in the annual Junior Duck Stamp art contest.

Although federal duck stamps and junior duck stamps are not valid for postage, they are avidly collected by many individuals who treasure them for the high quality wildlife artwork they feature.

The federal stamps are illustrated and listed under the heading “Hunting Permit Stamps” in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers and in Vol. 1 of the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue. The junior duck stamps are listed in the Scott U.S. Specialized catalog.

Duck stamp collectors to meet

The National Duck Stamp Collectors Society will host a meeting during World Stamp Show-NY 2016 on Sunday, May 29, at 2 p.m.

Prior to the meeting, at 1 p.m., society president Ira Cotton will give a presentation on duck stamps.

Both events will take place in Room 1E15 at the Javits Center.

The society will present a duck stamp exhibit in the show’s Society section. A second exhibit, A License and Stamp System for Waterfowl Conservation in the 20th Century U.S. by Will and Abby Csaplar, will be displayed at the show in frames 4784-4788.

Click here for additional information about the society.

Duck stamp contest rules update

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has provided guidelines regarding proposed changes in the federal duck stamp art contest regulations reported by Linn’s Stamp News in the Feb. 29 issue on page 14.

The Duck Stamp Office proposed a rule effective with the 2016 contest that would require artists to “include an appropriate non-waterfowl migratory bird species in the artwork design.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has since posted on its website that “An appropriate, identifiable non-waterfowl migratory bird species will remain an optional element for 2016. Inclusion of a secondary species will not confer an added benefit and is at the artist’s discretion.”

The agency cautions that the art contest rules for 2016 have not been finalized or published, adding that it anticipates that the 2016 contest regulations will be published in time for the June 1 start of the entry submission period.

“There are no other anticipated changes to the Contest Regulations,” according to the online posting.

Contest information is provided online.

Artwork is being accepted for contest entry from June 1 through Aug. 15.

Art contest location in 2016

The 2016 Federal Duck Stamp Contest will take place Sept. 9-10 at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pa.

The artwork submitted by artists will be displayed and judged to determine which artwork will appear on the 2017 federal duck stamp. Judging will begin each day at 10 a.m.

Additional information about the contest and related events is expected from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

