Duck stamp to be issued June 24 without ceremony

Apr 21, 2022, 11 AM

The United States 2022 $25 federal duck stamp featuring James Hautman’s painting of two redheads will be issued June 24 without an official first-day ceremony.

By Charles Snee

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service announced April 19 that the 2022 $25 federal duck stamp will be issued June 24.

There will be no public first-day ceremony for the new stamp, the Fish and Wildlife Service said. First-day covers for the stamp will receive a Fairfax, Va., postmark.

The 2022 duck stamp will feature James Hautman’s acrylic painting of a pair of redheads. Hautman was the winner of the federal duck stamp art contest that was held online Sept. 24-25, 2021. It was Hautman’s sixth win in the annual contest.

Of 137 entries submitted to the competition, 14 entries (including Hautman’s) made it to the final round of judging.

The Hautman brothers — James, Joseph and Robert — have collectively won the duck stamp art contest a record 14 times.

Eligible species for the contest to determine the 2022 duck stamp were the greater white-fronted goose, Ross’s goose, blue-winged teal, king eider and redhead.

Though not valid for postage, duck stamps are popularly collected and listed in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers under the heading Hunting Permit Stamps.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter