US Stamps
Duck stamp to be issued June 24 without ceremony
By Charles Snee
The United States Fish and Wildlife Service announced April 19 that the 2022 $25 federal duck stamp will be issued June 24.
There will be no public first-day ceremony for the new stamp, the Fish and Wildlife Service said. First-day covers for the stamp will receive a Fairfax, Va., postmark.
The 2022 duck stamp will feature James Hautman’s acrylic painting of a pair of redheads. Hautman was the winner of the federal duck stamp art contest that was held online Sept. 24-25, 2021. It was Hautman’s sixth win in the annual contest.
Of 137 entries submitted to the competition, 14 entries (including Hautman’s) made it to the final round of judging.
The Hautman brothers — James, Joseph and Robert — have collectively won the duck stamp art contest a record 14 times.
Eligible species for the contest to determine the 2022 duck stamp were the greater white-fronted goose, Ross’s goose, blue-winged teal, king eider and redhead.
Though not valid for postage, duck stamps are popularly collected and listed in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers under the heading Hunting Permit Stamps.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Postal UpdatesApr 21, 2022, 5 PM
USPS to slow mail delivery beginning May 1
-
US StampsApr 21, 2022, 3 PM
Duck stamp to be issued June 24 without ceremony
-
World StampsApr 21, 2022, 12 PM
French colonial definitive stamps make a great display
-
AuctionsApr 21, 2022, 12 PM
Desirable U.S., worldwide stamps and postal history in May 3-4 Cherrystone sale