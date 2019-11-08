Postal Updates
Duluth, Minn., John Beargrease sled dog postmark gives paws
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
A Jan. 26 Duluth postmark commemorating Minnesota’s John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon depicts a paw print as a symbol for its rugged canine participants.
The marathon is the longest sled dog race in the lower 48 states and serves as a qualifier for Alaska’s Iditarod.
The 2020 race begins at Billy’s Bar in Duluth Jan. 26, and ends during the evening of Jan. 28 at the Grand Portage Lodge and Casino in Grand Portage, Minn.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
BEARGREASE Station, Postmaster, 2800 W. Michigan St., Duluth, MN 55806-9998.
