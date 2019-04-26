Dwindling cash liquidity adds to Postal Service woes: Week's Most Read

May 23, 2019, 8 PM

By Linn’s staff

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.



5. Vanishing Species semipostal awaiting Congressional action: Semipostal stamps raise money for designated causes by adding a surtax to the postage price of the stamp.

4. New Amos Media digital ebooks available: Linn’s Complete Stamp Collecting Basics, one of the two new ebooks, is divided into 14 chapters organized by subject.

3. USPS to reschedule ceremony for Tyrannosaurus Rex stamps: The planned ceremony date for the set of four Tyrannosaurus Rex forever stamps will be rescheduled, the United States Postal Service announced May 15.

2. USPS creates Railroad proofs, book to sell as boxed set: The United States Postal Service is selling a boxed set in association with the Transcontinental Railroad forever stamp pane issued May 10 in Promontory Summit, Utah.

1. Dwindling cash liquidity adds to Postal Service woes: The United States Postal Service renewed an appeal for legislative action to reverse its worsening financial condition.



