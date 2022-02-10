US Stamps
Eagle coil stamps selling well above catalog value
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Some modern stamp issues were largely overlooked by dealers and collectors at the time they were released and are now in increasing demand in the aftermarket. One such issue is the nondenominated presorted first-class letter-rate (25¢) Eagle coil stamps (Scott 5013-5018) issued Sept. 2, 2015.
The stamps were designed by Ethel Kessler and printed by lithography by Ashton Potter (USA) Ltd. The self-adhesive coil stamps are untagged and have gauge 10½ vertical serpentine die cuts. All six stamps have the same eagle design but are in different colors: green, blue green, blue, red violet, orange and yellow orange.
The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint coil strip of six at just $3 against a postage value of $1.50. United States new issues are first listed at double face value in the Scott catalog.
Mint strips of six currently sell for $8, and they are genuinely hard to find in quantity.
