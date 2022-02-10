Eagle coil stamps selling well above catalog value

Mar 3, 2022, 8 AM

Mint strips of six of the 2015 United States nondenominated presorted first-class (25¢) Eagle coil stamps (Scott 5013-5018) are selling for $8 against a Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers value of $3 and a postage value of $1.50.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Some modern stamp issues were largely overlooked by dealers and collectors at the time they were released and are now in increasing demand in the aftermarket. One such issue is the nondenominated presorted first-class letter-rate (25¢) Eagle coil stamps (Scott 5013-5018) issued Sept. 2, 2015.

The stamps were designed by Ethel Kessler and printed by lithography by Ashton Potter (USA) Ltd. The self-adhesive coil stamps are untagged and have gauge 10½ vertical serpentine die cuts. All six stamps have the same eagle design but are in different colors: green, blue green, blue, red violet, orange and yellow orange.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint coil strip of six at just $3 against a postage value of $1.50. United States new issues are first listed at double face value in the Scott catalog.

Mint strips of six currently sell for $8, and they are genuinely hard to find in quantity.

