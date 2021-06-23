Earthscapes mint panes a good buy

Jul 1, 2021, 8 AM

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

On Oct. 1, 2012, the U.S. Postal Service issued a pane of 15 nondenominated (45¢) Earthscapes forever stamps (Scott 4710).

The stamps, designed by Howard E. Paine, were printed by Banknote Corp. of America for Sennett Security Products. The self-adhesive stamps have phosphorescent tagging and gauge 10¾ serpentine die cuts.

The designs show aerial views of glacier and icebergs, a volcanic crater, geothermal spring, butte in early morning fog, inland marsh, salt evaporation ponds, log rafts on way to sawmill, center-pivot irrigation, cherry orchard, cranberry harvest, residential subdivision, barge fleeting, railroad roundhouse, skyscraper apartments, and highway interchange.

In addition to panes of 15, the stamps were also sold in uncut press sheets of 135 stamps in nine panes without die cuts (Scott 4710p).

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint pane of 15 at $25. An imperforate mint pane of 15 is valued at $75. The current postage value of the pane of 15 stamps is $8.25.

Mint panes of 15 are currently selling in the $20 to $25 price range. Imperforate mint panes of 15 without die cuts are a good buy in the $50 to $55 price range.

