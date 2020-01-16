Eastern auction Oct. 2-3 features Canada, worldwide

Sep 15, 2020, 9 AM

The Oct. 2-3 Eastern Auctions sale will include this unused example of the 1855 slate gray 6-penny Prince Albert stamp on medium wove paper with “ample to full margins.”

By Michael Baadke

Eastern Auctions will conduct a sale Oct. 2-3 featuring British North America, including Newfoundland decimal era, Canada essays and proofs, imperforates and other varieties, and postal history.

The public auction also offers a large specialized selection of British North America, fakes and forgeries, plus British Commonwealth and other worldwide material, large lots, collections and estates.

The auction is slated to take place at the Lord Nelson Hotel and Suites, 1515 South Park St., in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

The sale is also presented on the Eastern Auctions website, with online bidding options available.

The offerings of classic Canada include an unused example of the imperforate 1855 6-penny slate gray Prince Albert stamp on medium wove paper (Scott 5).

Eastern describes the stamp as displaying “amazing rich colour” and “surrounded by ample to full margins.”

The stamp is accompanied by a 1986 Greene Foundation certificate and boasts a provenance that includes the collections of Maurice Burrus, Duane Hilmer and Julian A. Smith.

The stamp is listed in the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 with a value of $40,000 (U.S.).

The Eastern auction is conducted in Canadian dollars.

The selection of 20th-century imperforates features some very attractive items, including a never-hinged pair of the 1925 $1 orange King George V stamp (dry printing) from the Admiral issue (Scott 122a).

Two examples are offered of the imperforate 1942 16¢ bright ultramarine airmail special delivery stamp (Scott CE1a) in margin blocks of four. One is the plate 1 upper right block from the Alfred F. Lichtenstein collection. The other is the plate 1 lower right block. Each is described as very fine and lightly hinged.

The back-of-the-book material in this sale also includes postage dues, war tax stamps, Official and officially sealed stamps, revenues, and much more.

For additional information about the upcoming auction, visit online or contact Eastern Auctions, Box 250, Bathurst, NB, E2A 3Z2, Canada.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter