Eastern Auctions offers China, Canada and worldwide, Nov. 3-4

May 1, 2021, 4 PM

A set of eight different blocks of 18 imperforate stamps from the People’s Republic of China 1962 Stage Art of Mei Lan-fang stamps will be offered Nov. 3-4 by Eastern Auctions in Canada.

A Newfoundland rarity, this unused 1861-62 imperforate 1-penny reddish brown stamp with rich color on medium hard wove paper will be offered in the upcoming Eastern auction.

By Michael Baadke

Eastern Auctions is offering a sale Nov. 3-4 that includes issues of the People’s Republic of China from the Max Goldman estate; worldwide stamps, covers and collections; and hundreds of lots of British North America and Canada.

The sale is taking place in the Victoria Suite and Britannia Room on the third floor of the Lord Nelson Hotel and Suites, 1515 S. Park St., Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Numerous significant multiples are being offered during the China session that opens the sale Friday morning, with several lots presenting examples of the 1962 Stage Art of Mei Lan-fang stamps, both perforated and imperforate.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

An imperforate unused set of the sheet stamps (Scott 620-627) is offered with each of the eight issues in a block of 18. The Eastern catalog provides a detailed description of each block, and images of each are provided on the website.

Eastern describes the set as “one of the highlights of the Goldman estate.” It lists the lot with a catalog value of $117,000, which matches the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue value of $6,500 for a set of imperforate individual stamps, multiplied by 18 — the number of stamps in each block.

Eastern points out that its auctions are conducted in Canadian dollars.

Other lots in this sale offering the popular Stage Art of Mei Lan-fang stamps include various sets of perforated multiples, and single perforated and imperforate stamps on cacheted unaddressed first-day covers.

The 124 lots of China are followed by other worldwide material.

An interesting British Commonwealth variety turns up as a 1942 issue of Seychelles, the 1.50-rupee ultramarine King George VI and Coco-de-mer Palm stamp on ordinary paper with inverted watermark.

The unused stamp is a variety of Scott 146, but is specifically listed by Stanley Gibbons as No. 147aw, with a £5,000 value cited by Eastern. The stamp is given an estimate of $2,500-plus.

Eastern notes that the British North America offerings include several classic and airmail rarities, archival proofs, plus large lots and collections.

Newfoundland’s 1861-62 imperforate 1-penny reddish brown on medium hard wove paper (Scott 16) is infrequently seen in unused condition, but a rare example of this classic is offered in this sale. Described as having prominent and very distinctive rich color and strong impression, surrounded by full even margins, the stamp is listed with the $16,000 value found in the 2017 Unitrade Specialized Catalogue of Canadian Stamps.

It is accompanied by two certificates, from the Royal Philatelic Society London (1930) and the British Philatelic Association (2015).

The auction lots are presented online, and options for telephone, fax, mail and email bidding are described on the website. For additional information, contact Eastern Auctions, Box 250, Bathurst, NB, E2A 3Z2, Canada.