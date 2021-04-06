Eastern worldwide auction taking place April 30-May 1

Apr 14, 2021, 8 AM

A Dec. 7, 1898, first-day cover of Canada’s 2¢ Imperial Penny Postage stamp will be offered in the April 30-May 1 Eastern public auction. The sale includes British North America, United States and worldwide material.

By Michael Baadke

The upcoming April 30-May 1 public auction from Eastern Auctions offers Canada and British North America stamps and postal history, with numerous proofs and imperforates, modern errors and more.

The sale also features 1870-97 Small Queen postal history “with elusive domestic frankings, rates, early printings, better cancels and non-letter mail,” according to Eastern.

Further treats include the Daniel Cantor collections of Canada’s 1898 Map stamp, King Edward VII definitives and the 1908 Quebec Tercentenary issue; and a specialized collection of the 1911-31 Admiral issue.

The auction opens with a solid group of worldwide items featuring single stamps and covers, as well as a number of larger lots. United States offerings include numerous items from the 1893 Columbian Exposition issue and the 1898 Trans-Mississippi issue.

Featured among the British North America offerings are an imperforate unused 1851 New Brunswick 1-shilling bright red violet stamp on bluish paper, and an 1898 first-day cover of the 2¢ Imperial Penny Postage stamp mailed locally in Montreal, Quebec.

The auction will take place at Lord Nelson Hotel and Suites, 1515 S. Park St., Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

For additional information about the sale, visit the Eastern Auctions website or contact Eastern Auctions, 130 Main St, Bathurst, NB E2A 1A4 Canada.

