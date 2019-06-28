El Salvador’s Fernando Figueroa stamps: Inside Linn’s

Jul 5, 2019, 9 AM

Stamps of Latin America columnist Thomas P. Myers addresses some intriguing questions surrounding the Fernando Figueroa stamps of El Salvador. Who printed the stamps? You'll have to read Myers' column for an answer.

By Charles Snee

The July 22 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, July 8. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, July 6. Here are three stories you won’t want to miss.

Questions surround El Salvador’s Fernando Figueroa stamps

In this month’s installment of Stamps of Latin America, Thomas P. Myers pulls the curtain back on the Fernando Figueroa stamps of El Salvador. The stamps’ origins are somewhat murky, and Myers wonders whether they were created purely for philatelic purposes. Now that your curiosity is piqued, read the whole column.

1879-93 cardboard plate proof production and distribution

James E. Lee, in Essays and proofs, takes a deep dive on a subject he’s touched upon in previous columns: the 1879-93 cardboard plate proofs. He explains how they were printed and packaged into envelopes as a means of filling requests for proof examples of U.S. postage and other stamps. Also discussed is a method to distinguish the five different printings by the paper thickness.

Kitchen Table Philately: stamps from 38 countries

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VII sorts through an assortment of 90 stamps from 38 different countries. Enjoy the full review in this issue.

