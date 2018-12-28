El Salvador set commemorates insurrection of 1811: Inside Linn’s

Jan 11, 2019, 10 AM

El Salvador’s 1911 set marking the centenary of the insurrection consists of stamps denominated 5-centavos, 6c and 12c. Two examples of the 6c are shown to illustrate the variety of color known for that stamp.

By Molly Goad

The Jan. 28 weekly issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Jan. 14. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Jan. 12. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

El Salvador set commemorates insurrection of 1811

El Salvador gets little love from philatelists. There are too many Seebecks — stamps extensively reprinted for sale to collectors by stamp printer Nicholas F. Seebeck (1857-99) — there are too many overprints, and too many long, brightly colored sets featuring the same design repeated over and over.



Of course, that means that there are collecting opportunities for the alert collector. Columnist Thomas P. Myers takes a look in Stamps of Latin America.

Lithuania, Poland mark tragic royal romance on postage stamps and postal stationery

In this week’s Stamps of Eastern Europe column, Rick Miller shares the love story of Zygmunt II August, the King of Poland and Grand Duke of Lithuania, and Barbora Radvilaite, a Lithuanian noblewoman and Queen of Poland.

Kitchen Table Philately review: “$130 catalog for $12”

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a set from Bujdos (Pennsylvania) advertised as “$130 catalog for $12. No CTO [canceled-to-order]. All stamps from popular collecting areas.”

