Eleven Ohio communities score 200th birthday postmark

An April 1 cancel from the Anna, Ohio, post office celebrates the Shelby County bicentennial. Eleven communities are offering the pictorial postmark with the bicentennial logo.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

Shelby County, Ohio, is celebrating its bicentennial this year, and 11 pictorial postmarks are commemorating the occasion.

Sidney, Ohio, is the county seat and also home to Amos Media Co., the publisher of Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott line of postage stamp catalogs.

Established in 1819 in Ohio’s heartland, Shelby County consists of roughly 420 square miles of agriculture and industry in eight incorporated villages and one city — Sidney.

The cancels represent the Shelby County communities that have a post office: Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Houston, Jackson Center, Kettlersville, Maplewood, Pemberton, Port Jefferson, Russia and Sidney.

Each postmark features the official bicentennial logo, the April 1, 2019, bicentennial date, and the post office location as the official place of mailing (such as, “ANNA, OH STATION”).

Commemorative postcards are being sold by selected local businesses through April 30. The postcard’s picture side shows images of the community, and the address side includes one custom postcard-rate stamp featuring a photograph of the current Shelby County Courthouse. Postcard details are found online at www.visitsidneyshelby.com.

To obtain one or all of the 11 Shelby County postmarks, address your request to:

[LOCATION], OH Station, Postmaster, 135 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365-9998, April 1.

