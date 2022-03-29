Elvis in the spotlight for May cartoon caption contest

Apr 26, 2022, 11 AM

The cartoon caption contest image for May is the United States 2015 Elvis Presley forever stamp in the Music Icons series. Entries must be received by May 27 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

Would you believe that Elvis Presley would be 87 years old had he not passed away 45 years ago in 1977? Of course, he remains in our minds the young image seen on the U.S. forever stamp issued in 2015 (Scott 5009).

Because Elvis was quite the rebel in his time, one wonders how he would view modern America and what he would say about it? Relying upon the creativity of Linn’s readers, I present this stamp for the May cartoon caption contest.

I invite you to picture yourself with Elvis’ trademark sneer and blue suede shoes and give us your thoughts on how he might view politics, stamp collecting, music or whatever else you might wish to comment on from his viewpoint.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Entries must reach me no later than May 27.

