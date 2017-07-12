US Stamps
Embracing change within the hobby, finding a scarce coil waste stamp: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Guernsey issues its own heat-sensitive stamps for the solar eclipse: Like the U.S. Postal Service, Guernsey Post used a heat-sensitive ink on postage stamps to mimic the upcoming total solar eclipse.
4. Postal Service plans Sharks stamps encounter for July 26 — in Kentucky: The Newport Aquarium in Newport, Ky., will host the first-day ceremony for the nondenominated (49¢) Sharks stamps.
3. Don’t know much about history? Stamp collecting can enlighten you: Stamp dealer Patricia A. “Trish” Kaufmann shared an all-to-familiar encounter with a caller and agreed to share her experience with Linn’s readers.
2. Spend some time looking for this 3¢ violet George Washington coil waste stamp: The United States type II 1919 3¢ violet George Washington coil waste stamp (Scott 541) is difficult to find in grades of very fine or better.
1. Attention: It’s time to embrace change and move stamp collecting forward: Stamp dealer Jim Lee believes it’s time for collectors and dealers alike to embrace the changes and challenges of the digital age.
