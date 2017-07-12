Embracing change within the hobby, finding a scarce coil waste stamp: Week’s Most Read

May 1, 2021, 3 PM

In our top post of the week, James E. Lee, one of our hobby’s most respected dealers, tells us it’s time to do away with certain myths about stamp collecting and embrace the changes of the digital age.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Guernsey issues its own heat-sensitive stamps for the solar eclipse: Like the U.S. Postal Service, Guernsey Post used a heat-sensitive ink on postage stamps to mimic the upcoming total solar eclipse.

4. Postal Service plans Sharks stamps encounter for July 26 — in Kentucky: The Newport Aquarium in Newport, Ky., will host the first-day ceremony for the nondenominated (49¢) Sharks stamps.

3. Don’t know much about history? Stamp collecting can enlighten you: Stamp dealer Patricia A. “Trish” Kaufmann shared an all-to-familiar encounter with a caller and agreed to share her experience with Linn’s readers.

2. Spend some time looking for this 3¢ violet George Washington coil waste stamp: The United States type II 1919 3¢ violet George Washington coil waste stamp (Scott 541) is difficult to find in grades of very fine or better.

1. Attention: It’s time to embrace change and move stamp collecting forward: Stamp dealer Jim Lee believes it’s time for collectors and dealers alike to embrace the changes and challenges of the digital age.

