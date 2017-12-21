Emperor goose acrylic painting wins junior duck stamp contest

May 3, 2018, 9 AM

Eighteen-year-old Rayen Kang’s emperor goose painting took top honors in this year’s junior duck stamp contest.

By Molly Goad

Eighteen-year-old artist Rayen Kang, a student from Johns Creek, Ga., took top honors in the United States Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2018-19 junior duck stamp contest.

Her acrylic painting depicts an emperor goose in water.

The work was judged to be the top painting among best-of-show entries from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Kang receives a $1,000 award, and her painting will be featured as the design of the $5 federal junior duck stamp.

The stamp will be issued June 29 at Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World in Hanover, Md., just outside of Baltimore, as part of a ceremony that also includes the release of the 2018-19 federal duck stamp.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public. The winning artist is expected to attend and sign stamps and covers, and the U.S. Postal Service will have a special cancellation for collectors.

The junior duck stamp program started in 1993. Although junior duck stamps are not required for hunting, as a courtesy to collectors they are listed in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers in the revenue stamp section.

The stamps raise funds to educate youth about wildlife and wetlands conservation, and encourage outdoor recreation.

For more information about the junior duck stamp program, visit their site.