Endangered Species May 19 ceremony details

The 20 United States Endangered Species stamps will be issued May 19 at the National Grasslands Visitor Center in Wall, S.D.

The United States Postal Service will hold a first-day ceremony for the Endangered Species pane of 20 commemorative forever stamps May 19 at the National Grasslands Visitor Center, 708 Main St., Wall, S.D.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Mountain Time. It is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP online.

Participating in the ceremony are Peter Pastre, USPS vice president, government relations and public policy; Martha Williams, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director; and Joel Sartore, wildlife photographer and National Geographic explorer.

The pane of 20 stamps showcases what the USPS calls a “photographic portfolio of 20 representative endangered species.” The stamps will recognize the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act.

Among the animals shown on the stamps are the black-footed ferret, Key Largo cotton mouse, Wyoming toad and Guam Micronesian kingfisher.

According to USPS, the images on the stamps “are among more than 13,000 in photographer Joel Sartore’s ‘Photo Ark,’ his project to document as many animal species as possible.”

