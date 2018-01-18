Are engraved duck stamps gone for good? Week’s Most Read

Apr 30, 2021, 7 AM

The United States $15 Ross’ Goose federal duck stamp (Scott RW73), issued in 2006, was the last duck stamp printed using engraved elements in combination with offset printing.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. U.S. Postal Service tops Gallup poll favorite agency list once again: With a 74 percent positive rating, the U.S. Postal Service remains the nation's favorite federal agency.

4. Postal Service breaks its silence on criticism of Amazon shipping agreement: The Postal Service recently responded to criticism of a delivery deal between the USPS and retail giant Amazon.

3. New Denmark stamps feature Yoko Ono’s artwork: The words “Dream” and “Smile” feature prominently on the first stamps designed by Yoko Ono, an artist, musician, activist and the widow of John Lennon.

2. Collectors enjoy working on their back-of-the-book collections: It might be time to fill in the holes in your collection of modern United States Official stamps.

1. Engraved duck stamps gone for good? Printing technology cited for change: The days of engraved printing on federal duck stamps appeared to be over.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter