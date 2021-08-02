Enhanced Scott digital catalog coming this fall

Aug 13, 2021, 11 AM

Preliminary image of the landing page for the new Scott digital catalog to debut this fall.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Big things are coming soon for the Scott catalogs digitally. As the editor-in-chief of the catalogs, I wanted to provide something special for the attendees of the Great American Stamp Show at an event Friday, Aug. 13.

The Scott catalogs will have a new digital option starting this fall where collectors can subscribe to their favorite edition or editions. For example, if you subscribe to Vol. 1, you will receive access to a library of the countries contained within that volume. See the preliminary image nearby.

When you click on a country, its listings will open in a new window. They are formatted in a 6-inch-by-9-inch size with two columns of listings. This will allow for better viewing on an iPad or mobile device. You can even zoom in closer to see details of the stamps shown.

One of the highlights of the new digital option is an enhanced search capability. I will save the details of that for a future column after the website is live.

And another enhancement is imagery, but this one will take some time. We will have the capability to show more stamp images in this digital version.

Those who have purchased the current version of the catalogs at scottonline.com will continue to have access to those purchases, but new editions will not be offered as before.

As an avid collector, even though I am biased in promoting this, I feel we are on the verge of having something very special available for the stamp collecting community very soon. And I look forward to hearing your feedback about enhancing it once it goes live.

