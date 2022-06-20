Estonia marks a century of diplomatic relations with the United States

Jun 30, 2022, 11 AM

Estonia commemorated 100 years of diplomatic relations with the United States on a €1.90 international-rate stamp issued June 17. The United States recognized Estonia’s independence in 1922 and never recognized the Soviet occupation of Estonia.

By David Hartwig

Omniva, Estonia’s post and logistics company, commemorated 100 years of diplomatic relations between Estonia and the United States with a stamp issued June 17.

The €1.90 international-rate stamp shows the national flags of Estonia and the United States. Text in Estonian in the upper left of the stamp specifies 100 years of diplomatic relations, while “100 years strong” appears in English in the upper right.

In a June 11 press release about the stamp, Omniva said that the United States recognized Estonia’s independence on July 28, 1922.

“The United States has always been a strong supporter of Estonian independence and the Estonian state,” Omniva quoted Jonatan Vseviov, former Estonian ambassador to the United States, as saying. “The United States never recognized the Soviet occupation of Estonia. Even in the decades when Estonia was under foreign rule, the national flag of the independent Republic of Estonia, together with the flags of other countries, stood in the US State Department.”

Vseviov said that after the Soviet Union recognized Estonia’s independence in 1991, U.S. Secretary of State James A. Baker III presented that flag as a gift to Estonia during a visit to Tallinn, the capital.

“It is clear that relations between the United States and Estonia are stronger than ever,” Brian Roraff, charge d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, said. “It is an honor for us to celebrate this important milestone with a postage stamp, for which we thank Eesti Post and the Estonian State Department.”

The new stamp measures 40.8 millimeters by 29.1mm with 14 by 13¾ perforations. Indrek Ilves designed the stamp, which was printed by AS Vaba Maa by offset in a run of 20,000.

Estonia featured another country’s flag on a stamp earlier this year with a March 24 issue in support of Ukraine.

Additionally, the national flag of Estonia appears alongside another nation’s flag on a pair of Oct. 25, 2006, Antarctic Wildlife stamps (Scott 555) issued jointly with Chile.

The 100 Years of Diplomatic Relations stamps, Glory to Ukraine stamps and other related materials can be ordered from Omniva’s website.

