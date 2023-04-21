US Stamps
Exhibiting prospectus available for July 21-23 Minnesota Stamp Expo
By Linn’s Staff
The exhibiting prospectus for the July 21-23 Minnesota Stamp Expo show is now available from exhibit chairman Todd Ronnei.
Collectors interested in exhibiting at the show in Crystal, Minn., can contact Ronnei by email at tronnei@gmail.com. Completed entry forms must be received by June 1.
The show venue is the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive N., Crystal, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis.
Show hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a World Series of Philately exhibition, with the multiframe grand award winner eligible for the 2024 Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show August 15-18, 2024, in Hartford, Conn., and the single-frame grand award winner eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show near Chicago.
For additional Minnesota Stamp Expo information, visit the expo’s website.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsMay 4, 2023, 2 PM
Exhibiting prospectus available for July 21-23 Minnesota Stamp Expo
-
World StampsMay 3, 2023, 12 PM
Lots of color in Spain’s 1936 Royal Family set
-
World StampsMay 3, 2023, 12 PM
Aussie stamps released ahead of rare eclipse
-
US StampsMay 2, 2023, 6 PM
Bill McAllister, 1941-2023