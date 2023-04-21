Exhibiting prospectus available for July 21-23 Minnesota Stamp Expo

May 4, 2023, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The exhibiting prospectus for the July 21-23 Minnesota Stamp Expo show is now available from exhibit chairman Todd Ronnei.

Collectors interested in exhibiting at the show in Crystal, Minn., can contact Ronnei by email at tronnei@gmail.com. Completed entry forms must be received by June 1.

The show venue is the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive N., Crystal, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis.

Show hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a World Series of Philately exhibition, with the multiframe grand award winner eligible for the 2024 Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show August 15-18, 2024, in Hartford, Conn., and the single-frame grand award winner eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show near Chicago.

For additional Minnesota Stamp Expo information, visit the expo’s website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter