Exhibiting prospectus available for Sept. 22-23 Milcopex show

Apr 21, 2023, 11 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The exhibiting prospectus for the Sept. 22-23 Milcopex show is now available. The show theme is postcards, and the show is welcoming postcard exhibits, too.

The Milcopex show venue is the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 South Moorland Road, Brookfield, Wis., a suburb of Milwaukee and located 8 miles directly west of downtown Milwaukee.

Collectors interested in exhibiting at Milcopex can contact Robert R. Henak by email at henak8010@sbcglobal.net. Completed entry forms must be received by Aug. 1.

Milcopex is a World Series of Philately exhibition, with the multiframe grand award winner eligible for the 2024 Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show August 15-18, 2024, in Hartford, Conn., and the single-frame grand award winner eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show near Chicago.

Show hours will be Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional show information, or to download the exhibit prospectus, visit the show’s website.

