Exhibits return to St. Louis Stamp Expo March 25-27

The St. Louis Stamp Expo will take place March 25-27 at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, Mo.

The show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The $5 per person admission fee is good for all three days of the show, and the admission ticket includes free parking.

Children under 16 are admitted free. Young people can learn the basics of stamp collecting in the show’s youth room. A Boy Scout stamp collecting merit badge workshop will be conducted Saturday morning.

The show will include about 40 dealers offering stamps, covers and postal history from the United States and worldwide.

After not having exhibits last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s show will include about 160 frames of exhibits.

The St. Louis Stamp Expo is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.

The St. Louis Stamp Expo single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show Nov. 18-20 in Itasca, Ill.

The exhibition jury members are Robert Zeigler (chief judge), Christopher Dahle, Jay Stotts, Ronald Strawser, Patrick Walters and Jan Hofmeyr.

Convening societies at the show include the American Helvetia Philatelic Society and the Scandinavian Collectors Club.

The St. Louis Stamp Expo will follow COVID-19 protocols. All dealers and visitors will provide contact information and have their temperatures taken at the door. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are obligatory.

The show rate at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel is $99 per night. To make reservations, call 314-429-1100 or 800-468-3571. Use group code “slsslsa” to receive the show rate.

For more information about the show, visit online.

