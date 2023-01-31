Extensive array of worldwide stamps, postal history in Feb. 20-24 Gaertner auction

Feb 6, 2023, 8 AM

Among the slightly more than 100 lots of United States offerings in Christoph Gaertner’s Feb. 20-24 auction series is this attractive cover mailed March 16, 1859, from Louisville, Ky., to Regensdorf, Switzerland.

By Charles Snee

The Christoph Gaertner auction firm will conduct an extensive sale of worldwide stamps and postal history Feb. 20-24 at its headquarters in Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany.

Bids for this sale can be placed online through the Stamp Auction Network and on the Gaertner website.

Highlights include large selections of China and Asia and the Wolfgang Schneider collection of international zeppelin and airmail items.

Other noteworthy holdings to cross the auction block include an award-winning exhibition collection titled “Zeppelin South America Voyages” and a collection documenting the 1914-18 German military mission in Turkey.

“Interesting single lots with an extensive part of classics worldwide will be offered during the week,” Gaertner said.

Featured in the 112 lots of United States material is a cover sent March 16, 1859, from Louisville, Ky., to Regensdorf, Switzerland.

Franking the letter are an 1857 5¢ red brown type I Thomas Jefferson stamp (Scott 28) and three (one horizontal pair and a single) 1857 10¢ green type III George Washington stamps (33).

All four stamps, which are tied to the cover by four strikes of a blue circular bar cancel, combined to pay the 35¢ rate via “Prussian closed mail” as endorsed on the cover at top right.

A boxed “Aachen Franco” postmark at right shows the cover arrived in Germany on April 1.

Gaertner notes that the back of the cover (not shown) bears two Baden, Germany, railway transit markings dated April 2 and April 3, along with Swiss arrival postmarks.

The 5¢ Jefferson stamp has one short perforation, all four stamps show some toned perforations, and the envelope is missing its back flap, according to Gaertner.

Gaertner is offering this 1859 cover from Louisville to Regensdorf with a starting bid of €300 (approximately $326 in late January).

For more information about the auction, visit the Gaertner website or contact Auktionshaus Christoph Gaertner, Steinbeisstrasse 6 + 8, 74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany.

