Fabulous 1885 White River Flour advertising cover in May 16-18 Kelleher Flagship auction

A beautiful 1885 all-over advertising cover from White River Flour & Grocery House in Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of more than 1,600 lots up for bids during Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions’ May 16-18 Flagship sale in Danbury, Conn.

By Charles Snee

Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions will present its Flagship sale of United States and worldwide stamps and postal history May 16-18 at its gallery in Danbury, Conn. Each day of the auction will commence at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The auction includes more than 1,600 lots and features material from a number of name collections, including the Robert Frank collection of airmail flights, the David N. Hodges and Alexandria collections of United States issues, the Baron collection of U.S. telegraph stamps, the Savannah collection of U.S. and Confederate States, the Matyasovich collection of United Nations, and the Bradley Brokop and William and Patricia Walk collections.

Kelleher describes this massive sale as “a bonanza for collectors of US and foreign alike.”

Among the numerous highlights in the offerings of U.S. postal history is a gorgeous all-over advertising cover from White River Flour & Grocery House in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The cover was mailed in October 1885 from Pittsburgh to Worthington, Pa. First-class letter postage was paid with an 1883 2¢ red brown George Washington stamp (Scott 210).

According to Kelleher, the cover has a “minor reduction at right” but is “otherwise Very Fine.”

Kelleher is offering this White River Flour & Grocery House advertising cover with an estimate of $250 to $350.

Just one item from Monaco will cross the auction block during the Flagship sale: a complete set of eight trial color proof sheets of the 1956 Royal Wedding issue (Scott 366-370, C46-C48). Kelleher describes the sheets as having never-hinged original gum and estimates the set at $300 to $400.

Kelleher has prepared a single catalog for the three-day Flagship auction that is available for viewing and download on the firm’s website, with online bidding options available on Stamp Auction Network.

For additional information, contact Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions, 22 Shelter Rock Lane, Unit 53, Danbury, CT 06810.

