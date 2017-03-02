Familiar USPS stamp phone number changes

Jun 1, 2021, 1 PM

The opening two pages of the Quarter 2 2021 edition of the USA Philatelic catalog tout the Star Wars Droids stamps and include a list of the three ways to place an order below the contents.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

A familiar phone number used for placing stamp orders before March 2020 has changed and may have gone unnoticed by many collectors.

Linn’s recently contacted the United States Postal Service officials to ask about the situation and for more details on hours and options.

USPS spokesman Roy Betts replied in late May:

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Call Center, which answers telephone calls for 1-800-STAMP24, closed its physical locations in March 2020 and began working remotely.

“Stamp Fulfillment Services customers were unable to place stamp orders or resolve after sales activities for stamp and stamp product orders.

“Starting in November 2020, Stamp Fulfillment Services Customer Service began processing customer stamp orders directly.

“The 1-844-SFS-Stamp (1-844-737-7826) phone number is available for USPS customers Monday thru Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST.

“The 1-844-SFS-Stamp (1-844-737-7826) phone number has been added to the 1-800-Stamp-24 recording, the 1-800-ASK-USPS as option #2, the USA Philatelic catalog and on each invoice provided with stamp orders.

“This change allows USPS customers to receive philatelic assistance and resolve order related issues.”

Overall the change seems like it will be a positive one, providing collectors with a more direct line to the fulfillment center with clerks that are more aware of what stamp collectors are looking for.

Stamp orders can also be placed online and by mail using the form in the USA Philatelic catalog.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter