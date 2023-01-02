US Stamps
Feb. 4-5 stamp show in Indianapolis
By Linn’s Staff
The Midwest Stamp Dealers Association Indianapolis Stamp Show will take place Feb. 4-5 at the Lawrence Park District Center, 5301 N. Franklin Road, in Lawrence, Ind., just northeast of Indianapolis.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.
The show bourse (sales area) will feature 11 dealers from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin who will offer stamps, postal history and collecting supplies.
The Midwest Stamp Dealers Association is an organization of 70 professional collectible postage stamp and cover dealers. The association hosts 12 to 14 shows throughout the Midwest annually.
Additional details and dealer listings are available on the association’s website at or by contacting Midwest Stamp Dealers Association executive director Michael Mules.
