February cartoon caption contest: Charlie Brown

Apr 30, 2021, 12 AM

The cartoon caption contest stamp for February is this forever stamp issued Oct. 1, 2015, showing Charlie Brown looking in a mailbox. Put yourself nose-to-nose with the mailbox and tell me what you might be thinking or saying about the mail, the Little Re

By John M. Hotchner



An empty mailbox is a disappointment at any time of year, but especially at holiday time, be it Christmas or Valentine’s Day.

Charlie Brown on this forever stamp from the Oct. 1, 2015, A Charlie Brown Christmas booklet is hoping to get a card from the Little Red-Haired Girl, but seems doomed to frustration (Scott 5026).

The depth of our passion for receiving mail might be less intense or less focused, but I’m certain that almost everyone can sympathize with Charlie Brown. So, let’s use this as our cartoon caption contest stamp for February.

Put yourself nose-to-nose with the mailbox and tell me what you might be thinking or saying about the mail — or lack of it — the Little Red-Haired Girl, your eternal optimism, or venture into philately, politics, pets, philosophy, or anything else that floats your boat.

There will be two prizes given: one for the best philatelic line, and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

The important thing is to use your sense of humor, because entries with a humorous twist have the best chance of winning a prize.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125, or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. Be sure to include your mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be the book Linn’s Stamp Identifier, published by Linn’s (a retail value of $12.99), or a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

To be considered for the prizes, entries must reach me not later than Feb. 26.

Why not enter now while you’re thinking about it?