February cartoon caption contest winner features feisty rabbit

Mar 5, 2020, 9 AM

The winner of the nonphilatelic part of the February cartoon caption contest featuring the disappearing Rabbit in Hat stamp from the 2018 Art of Magic souvenir sheet is Jack Leonard of Hatboro, Pa. The next cartoon caption contest will be announced in Lin

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

The February cartoon caption contest featured the disappearing Rabbit in Hat stamp from the 2018 Art of Magic souvenir sheet (Scott 5306a).

There were three predominant themes from Linn’s readers.

The first played off the fact that some of the souvenir sheets were found imperforate. Russell Fowler of Swansboro, N.C., represents this group with “ … Now watch me make the die cuts disappear!”

Several entries commented on the now you see it, now you don’t way in which the Postal Service has been promised corrective legislation to help fix its financial problems. Bob Boynton sent this entry by email: “I’m the new logo for Congress’ preferred approach to solving the USPS fiscal crisis.”

The third theme focused on the ability of rabbits to procreate. Donald Lussky of Naperville, Ill., addresses this with “Only two in, but out comes a multitude.”

The nonphilatelic line winner is Jack Leonard of Hatboro, Pa.

On the philatelic side, the winner is “First there was the inverted Jenny for air mail, and now the inverted hat for hare mail,” submitted by Laura and Tom Tomaszek of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Both winners will receive a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Here are the best of the other runners-up:

“My cousin the Easter Bunny left a bunch of eggs in here!” from Bradley Miller of Huntsville, Ala.

“Heeeeeere’s Abe!” sent by Toni Heisey of Janesville, Calif.

“To my chagrin, I’m up to the brim, but not yet in over my head,” by Rosemary Harnly of Red Wing, Minn.

“It just Bugs me that my cousin gets all the attention,” by Steve Kotler of San Francisco, Calif.

“Making Stamp Collecting fun again!” from John Berrera of Concord, N.C.

“Enough with the tricks, already!!! How about some lettuce with a side of creamy garlic?” sent in by M. Denis of Bridgeview, Ill.

“What could be more magical than to see the USPS balance its budget!?” by Lawrence Segel of White Plains, N.Y.

“Give me $100 and I’ll pull a mint set of Zepps out of this hat for you,” from Charles Wales of Ashburn, Va.

Thanks and a tip of the hat to all who entered. The next contest will be announced in the April 13 issue of Linn’s.

