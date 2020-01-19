Postal Updates

February stamp shows celebrated leap day with cancels

Mar 4, 2020, 3 PM
The Lincoln Stamp Club in Lincoln, Neb., celebrated leap year and love with this cancel.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

Did you know people born on leap day (Feb. 29) are called leaplings or leapers? If you’re a leapling, or someone you know is a leapling, a leap day postmark would be a memorable keepsake.

The Lincoln (Neb.) Stamp Club’s Linpex cancel shown here is one to collect. The design is a nod to Feb. 29, the extra day added to the Gregorian calendar in a leap year.

The 2020 Toledo Stamp Expo, sponsored by the Stamp Collectors Club of Toledo, also offered a cancel (not pictured) for the leap day theme. It features a frog image and the suggestion, “Take the Leap into Stamp Collecting.”

Both stamp shows took place during the last weekend in February.

According to History.com, there are only about 5 million people in the world with this special birthday. The odds of being born on Feb. 29 stand at about one in 1,461.

To obtain these leap day postmarks, address your requests to:

LINPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lincoln, NE 68501-9998, Feb. 29.

TOLEDO STAMP EXPO Station, Postmaster, 1205 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, OH 43551-9998, Feb. 28-29.

