Postal Updates
February stamp shows celebrated leap day with cancels
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
Did you know people born on leap day (Feb. 29) are called leaplings or leapers? If you’re a leapling, or someone you know is a leapling, a leap day postmark would be a memorable keepsake.
The Lincoln (Neb.) Stamp Club’s Linpex cancel shown here is one to collect. The design is a nod to Feb. 29, the extra day added to the Gregorian calendar in a leap year.
The 2020 Toledo Stamp Expo, sponsored by the Stamp Collectors Club of Toledo, also offered a cancel (not pictured) for the leap day theme. It features a frog image and the suggestion, “Take the Leap into Stamp Collecting.”
Both stamp shows took place during the last weekend in February.
According to History.com, there are only about 5 million people in the world with this special birthday. The odds of being born on Feb. 29 stand at about one in 1,461.
To obtain these leap day postmarks, address your requests to:
LINPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lincoln, NE 68501-9998, Feb. 29.
TOLEDO STAMP EXPO Station, Postmaster, 1205 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, OH 43551-9998, Feb. 28-29.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction