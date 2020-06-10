US Stamps
Federal duck stamp contest online Sept. 25-26
By Linn’s Staff
The United States Fish and Wildlife Service will hold its annual federal duck stamp contest online Sept. 25-26. The winner’s artwork will appear on the duck stamp to be issued next year.
The contest was originally scheduled to take place on the same dates at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fish and Wildlife Service moved the contest online.
“For health, safety and security reasons, we will only live-stream the judging, there will be no opportunity for in person viewing,” according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on both days of the contest.
The eligible species for the 2020 contest are brant, gadwell, cinnamon teal, lesser scaup and red-breasted merganser.
“At least one of the five eligible waterfowl species must be the dominant feature” of an artist’s entry, said the Fish and Wildlife Service. Images of the 138 entries are available for viewing online.
Wildlife artist Eddie LeRoy’s painting of a pair of black-bellied whistling ducks appears on the $25 duck stamp issued June 26. His painting was selected as the winner in the 2019 competition for the 2020 stamp.
For more information about the 2020 duck stamp contest, visit the Fish and Wildlife Service online.
