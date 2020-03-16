Feldman auction series offers Mauritius, Egypt, Olympics

Oct 12, 2020, 8 AM

Among the classic stamps of Mauritius in the upcoming Feldman auction is this unused 1859 2-penny deep blue from position 6.

Mailed from northern Egypt to York, England, in 1871, this cover from the Oct. 27-28 David Feldman auction is franked with both Egyptian and British stamps.

By Michael Baadke

The David Feldman auction firm in Switzerland has lined up a series of three specialized auctions for Oct. 27-28.

Starting things off on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time is an auction of Olympic Games and soccer (football) material.

The philatelic material in this first auction mingles with memorabilia such as programs, medals and autographs.

With more than 280 lots, the second auction, scheduled for 1 p.m. CET on Wednesday, offers material of Egypt from the third part of the J. Chalhoub collection. This sale features the classic postal history period, according to Feldman, including foreign post offices and Egypt post offices abroad.

From the grouping of British post office covers comes an 1871 envelope mailed from Magaga in northern Egypt to York, England, via Alexandria and Brindisi. The cover is franked with a scarce combination usage of Egypt’s 1867 2-piaster blue Sphinx and Pyramid stamp, along with a pair of Great Britain’s 1-penny rose red Queen Victoria stamp, plate 119, and a single 6d lilac, plate 8.

The Mauritius sale follows on Wednesday with part 2 of the Tatiana collection.

One standout among many in this sale is an unused 1859 2-penny deep blue from the Sherwin issue. The position 6 stamp has large balanced margins and part of its original gum.

These auctions offer live internet bidding along with traditional bidding options.

For more information view the auction catalogs online or contact David Feldman Auctioneers, 59 Route de Chancy, Building D, Third Floor, 1213 Petit-Lancy, Geneva, Switzerland.

