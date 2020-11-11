Feldman worldwide auction include rarities for charity

Nov 16, 2020, 12 PM

The upcoming David Feldman rarities of the world auction for the benefit of Doctors Without Borders will include the Black Empress, the mint example of Canada’s 1851 12-penny black stamp.

By Michael Baadke

The next auction from David Feldman International Auctioneers will take place in Switzerland Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, with several different catalogs representing a wide range of material on offer.

The all-world and collections catalog includes Switzerland, Greece and Latin America.

Additional catalogs offer Great Britain and British Empire, Persia, Indian states, and France and colonies

A separate Rarities of the World catalog contains 133 lots with some of the proceeds benefiting the charitable organization Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres) in its international fight against COVID-19.

Among the rarities on offer is a mint classic Canadian stamp known as the Black Empress: an 1851 12-penny black Queen Victoria stamp on laid paper with never-hinged gum and large margins (Scott 3).

This classic stamp is described by Feldman as a “world class rarity, in an incomparable state of preservation, graced by its overall great freshness, very good impression also confirmed by an outstanding colour.”

In 2011 this same stamp sold in a Spink Shreves auction for $425,000 plus 15 percent buyer’s premium.

It is described by Feldman as "the finest mint example in existence of the 1851 12d Black on Laid Paper" and listed with an estimate of €250,000 to €400,000 (approximately $295,600 to $473,000 in mid-November).

The stamp was assigned a grade of Superb 98 by the Philatelic Foundation and is accompanied by the 2010 Foundation certificate, as well as a 1965 Sissons certificate.

The charity auction also includes additional Great Britain and Commonwealth material, plus worldwide selections.

The catalogs for all of the upcoming David Feldman auctions can be viewed or downloaded on the website.

Online bidding is available on the website following a registration procedure.

Additional information is available from David Feldman SA, Box Petit-Lancy 1, 1213 Geneva, Switzerland.

