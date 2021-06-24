Final Stamp Out Cancer auction raises more than $12,000

Oct 21, 2021, 9 AM

The Quad City Stamp Club’s 43rd and final Stamp Out Cancer auction was held Oct. 9 and generated more than $12,000 for the American Cancer Society. Photo courtesy of Steven J. Bahnsen.

By Steven J. Bahnsen

The Quad City Stamp Club’s Oct. 9 worldwide Stamp Out Cancer auction attracted almost 40 in-person bidders and raised more than $12,000 for cancer research. An additional dozen participants submitted bids by postal mail and email prior to the auction.

The Oct. 9 sale was the club’s 43rd and final Stamp Out Cancer auction.

The 42nd Stamp Out Cancer auction, held June 19, featured U.S. stamps and raised almost $9,000.

Proceeds from both sales will be combined into one check for almost $21,000 that will be presented to an American Cancer Society representative during the club’s Nov. 19 meeting at Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline, Ill.

The Oct. 9 auction featured nearly 600 lots of foreign stamps and covers. Collectors from all over the United States donated material, which local club members organized into lots for the auction.

The highest winning bid was $1,150 for two Davo albums filled with mint New Zealand stamps from 1855 to 1981. Other lots sold for merely a dollar.

Previous Stamp Out Cancer auctions have raised $315,000 for cancer research.

Our thanks to Linn’s Stamp News for coverage of these Stamp Out Cancer auctions for all these years.

For more information about the sales, visit the club’s website; send an email to soc@qcstampclub.com; or write to the Quad City Stamp Club, Box 1301, Moline, IL 61266-1301.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter