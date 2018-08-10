Apr 29, 2021, 3 AM

The Stamporama Gazette presents old philatelic books in a serialized format. Part of a page from Stamp Collecting as a Pastime by Edward J. Nankivell, published by Stanley Gibbons in 1902, is shown.

By Molly Goad

The Oct. 1 issue of Linn's Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Sept. 17. And if you subscribe to Linn's digital edition, you're at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Sept. 15. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

Finding old philatelic books and articles online

There are several ways to find older books and articles about stamps on the internet without the need to purchase anything. William F. Sharpe shares how in this week’s Linn’s.

Canada Post gives a tip of the hat to first responders

Five different groups of Emergency Responders are recognized in a new set issued Sept. 14 from Canada Post: paramedics, Canadian Armed Forces, search and rescue experts, firefighters, and police officers. The set includes five stamps produced in two formats: as self-adhesives in a booklet of 10 (two of each design), and in a souvenir sheet of five with moisture-activated gum. Check out Linn’s for the complete details.

Ad offering stamps valued at $1 or more is hard to resist

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VII reviews a worldwide mixture from Schaefer (Michigan) from an advertisement that read: “Send $10, receive eleven times in worldwide stamps. All stamps catalog $1.00+.”

