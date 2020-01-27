Finding the right stamp mount can prove challenging

Feb 17, 2020, 8 AM

The United States Post Office Murals forever stamps were issued in a new size for which a Scott mount didn’t exist, but now one is available for purchase from the Amos Advantage website.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Last year the United States issued five Post Office Murals commemorative forever stamps in a format different than normal. Because of the odd shape of the stamps and the way they were laid out on the pane, a strip of five is what most collectors will save.

Unfortunately, at the time, there was no horizontal Scott brand stamp mount available at the correct height of 160 millimeters.

Working with the mount manufacturer, we were able to get a limited number of custom mounts that measure 50mm by 160mm.

This mount is available in two versions: black and clear. The black version is sold individually and in a pack with Scott mounts to fit all 2019 United States stamps. The clear version is only sold with the pack of Scott mounts for the 2019 stamps,

I have found these packs to be quite helpful in taking the stress out of measuring and figuring out what mounts are needed for the year’s stamps.

The product numbers for these mounts are 2019POST for the individual black mount, 2019 B for the pack of black mounts for the year, and 2019 C for the pack of clear mounts for the year. They are available at the Amos Advantage website or by calling 800-572-6885.

