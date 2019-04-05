Finding unofficial first-day covers for your collection: Inside Linn’s

Apr 12, 2019, 8 AM

Yes, it’s a first-day cover, though it might not look like a traditional FDC. This unofficial first-day cover is postmarked on the issue date of the Sally Ride forever stamp, but in a different city than the one designated for official FDCs.

The April 29 issue of Linn's Stamp News

Finding unofficial first-day covers for your collection

Lloyd de Vries Poses the question in his First-day Covers column: How many “casual” FDCs do we miss because we aren’t paying attention?

Russia's futurist poet Vladimir Mayakovsky remembered on postage stamps

Stamps of Eastern Europe columnist Rick Miller writes, “Although Maxim Gorky (1868-1936) is better known, Russia’s greatest 20th-century poet was undoubtedly Vladimir Mayakovsky (1893-1930). His rule-breaking poetry has been likened to modern-day rap music.” Miller explores several Mayakovsky postage stamps in this issue.

Kitchen Table Philately: Breaking up a 50-year collection

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward.



This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a mixture from Sovec (Pennsylvania). “I saw a name in the Linn’s classifieds that was new to me, and his advertisement sounded good. Sovec was offering foreign stamps with a total Scott catalog value of $250 for $21. The ad also said that the stamps were mostly older, from a 50-year collection that he was breaking up.” Read the review in this issue.

