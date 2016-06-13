‘Finest ever’ collection of West Indies revenue stamps displayed

May 3, 2021, 8 PM

Frank Walton, President of the Royal Philatelic Society London (left), thanks Michael Medlicott for showing part of his incredible collection to the Society.

The following is a press release from the Royal Philatelic Society London:

The members of the Royal Philatelic Society London were privileged to see a display and presentation of revenue stamps from the West Indies at its Oct. 13 meeting. The material was shown by Michael Medlicott, and represented just a small portion of a collection that runs to around 10,000 pages.

The countries featured were British Guiana, Grenada, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Montserrat, St. Christopher (St. Kitts), St. Vincent, and Trinidad and Tobago. Shown were mint and used, including multiples, sometimes complete sheets, plus artists’ sketches, essays, proofs and varieties. For what are in many cases extremely rare items, the condition throughout was superlative.

The collection is, without doubt, the finest ever assembled of this material; members were delighted to have this opportunity to admire the selection that was on shown.

Those wishing to visit the Royal Philatelic Society London at 41 Devonshire Place, London W1G 6JY, or be a guest at one of its meetings, are asked to contact the Administrative Office (020 7486 1044).